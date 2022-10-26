Evansville Parks Department invites community to comment on 5-year Master Plan

The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for feedback on its proposed 5-year Master Plan.
The parks department's latest efforts to gather community input comes in the form of an event that's taking place at the CK Newsome Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday's event is an open house with no formal presentation, allowing community to stop by any time to see the 5-year Master Plan and offer their input on it.
City leaders have said the plan's purpose is to improve the parks department and its operations, through things like staffing additions and outreach efforts to improve upon the city's facilities.
Additional information on the plan can be found at evansvilleparksplan.com.