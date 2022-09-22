Evansville plastics company shutting down for good, impacting 62 employees

An Evansville plastic fabrication company is closing up shop after more than seven decades in business.
Officials with Crescent Plastics, Inc. say that the facility on East Diamond Avenue in Evansville will cease production on Dec. 2, and permanently close on Dec. 31, 2022.
Crescent started manufacturing operations in Evansville in 1949, but after 73 years in business, officials told us several reasons were behind the decision to close.
Scott Schroeder says that domestic demand for products has decreased over the last few years. In addition, several big customers to the company were lost to other countries like Mexico and China, Schroeder says.
A news release from the company says that the closure impacts 62 union and non-union employees in the Evansville factory, but that officials are doing what they can to help ease the transition.
They say the tough decision to close in no way reflects the dedication and performance of affected employees.