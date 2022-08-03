 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today across
southwest Indiana, far southeast Illinois, and much of western
Kentucky. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees
this afternoon.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Evansville Police asking for help finding missing man

  • 0
Patrick Arthur White, 57, of Evansville (EPD photo)

Police say they're searching for Patrick Arthur White, 57, of Evansville, after he was reported missing in July (EPD photo)

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

EPD says 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White was reported missing on July 7.

According to EPD, White has not been seen by his neighbors or family since April.

EPD says detective have been unable to find White to check on his welfare. They say they've checked shelters in the area, but that no one has seen him.

No information on a vehicle that White could be driving is available at this time. 

White is described as a white male, age 57, who stands about 5' 8" and weighs about 180 pounds. EPD says he has blue eyes and graying hair.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts should call EPD's Adult Investigation Unit at (812) 436-7979.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you