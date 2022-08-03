Evansville Police asking for help finding missing man

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.
EPD says 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White was reported missing on July 7.
According to EPD, White has not been seen by his neighbors or family since April.
EPD says detective have been unable to find White to check on his welfare. They say they've checked shelters in the area, but that no one has seen him.
No information on a vehicle that White could be driving is available at this time.
White is described as a white male, age 57, who stands about 5' 8" and weighs about 180 pounds. EPD says he has blue eyes and graying hair.
Anyone with information on White's whereabouts should call EPD's Adult Investigation Unit at (812) 436-7979.