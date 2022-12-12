 Skip to main content
Evansville Police Department announces 2023 'Coffee With A Cop' dates

EPD Coffee With a Cop

The Evansville Police Department has laid out its "Coffee With A Cop" schedule for 2023.

The monthly event is set to take place at different locations in Evansville on the third Thursday morning of each month in 2023.

EPD's first Coffee With a Cop of the year will happen on Jan. 17 at the McDonald's on North Main Street from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Other locations hosting the event in 2023 include Donut Bank, Chick-Fil-A, Mission Grounds, and Penny Lane.

The department's Coffee With A Cop event gives the community a chance to connect with our local officers and have a discussion over a cup of joe.

You can see the full 2023 Coffee With A Cop schedule below.

Coffee With A Cop 2023

Coffee With A Cop 2023 schedule

