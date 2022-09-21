Evansville Police Department gifted 75 comfort bags from 'Be Kind for Ollie'

The Evansville Police Department received 75 comfort bags from the founder of "Be Kind for Ollie", Jamie Dill and volunteers.
"These bags will be kept in our squad cars and utilized when officers are trying to comfort children during accidents and other dispatched runs," the Evansville Police Department said on social media.
The bags are filled with toys, blankets, coloring books, and coloring pencils.
"Be Kind for Ollie" is an organization that focuses on educating the community about hot car deaths, and supports grieving families through book donations.
The organizations says they plan to gift more comfort bags to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office after elections.