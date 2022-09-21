 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville Police Department gifted 75 comfort bags from 'Be Kind for Ollie'

  • Updated
  • 0
Comfort bags from "Be Kind for Ollie"
El'Agance Shemwell

The Evansville Police Department received 75 comfort bags from the founder of "Be Kind for Ollie", Jamie Dill and volunteers. 

"These bags will be kept in our squad cars and utilized when officers are trying to comfort children during accidents and other dispatched runs," the Evansville Police Department said on social media. 

The bags are filled with toys, blankets, coloring books, and coloring pencils. 

"Be Kind for Ollie"

"Be Kind for Ollie" is an organization that focuses on educating the community about hot car deaths, and supports grieving families through book donations. 

The organizations says they plan to gift more comfort bags to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office after elections. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you