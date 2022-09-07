Evansville Police Department holding meet-and-greet at USI on Wednesday

The Evansville Police Department is inviting the public to a meet-and-greet event on Wednesday morning.
Members of EPD will be at the University of Southern Indiana from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday for the event, which is happening on the quad by the LA Center.
Community members can learn more about becoming an officer, what the hiring process is like, the pros and cons of the job, and more.
EPD says its Mounted Unit will also be on-hand at the event, allowing the public to get a closer look at the horses and learn more about how the department works with them to keep the peace.
The event is free and open to everyone.