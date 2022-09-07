Evansville Police Department holds community meet-and-greet at USI

The Evansville Police Department held a community meet-and-greet event on Wednesday morning.
Community members were invited to learn more about becoming an officer, what the hiring process is like, the pros and cons of the job, and more.
EPD says its Mounted Unit was also on-hand at the event, allowing the public to get a closer look at the horses and learn more about how the department works with them to keep the peace.
"So the Evansville Police Department, we have a lot of different specialty units within the department," one Mounted Patrol officer told 44News. "After you've been here a couple years, we have so many different variety of jobs that you can pick from."
Members of EPD were at the University of Southern Indiana from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday for the event.