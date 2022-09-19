Evansville Police Department hosts latest 'Coffee With a Cop'

The Evansville Police Department's latest Coffee With a Cop event was held Tuesday morning.
This month's Coffee With a Cop kicked off at 7 a.m. at the Donut Bank located at 210 N St. Joseph Ave. in Evansville.
The event ran to 9 a.m., giving community members the chance to sit down and have a conversation with local law enforcement over a cup of Joe.
If you couldn't make Tuesday's rendition of Coffee With a Cop, you'll have another chance to attend next month on Oct. 5.
For a full list of Coffee With a Cop dates and locations, click here.