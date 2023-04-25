Evansville Police Department introduces three new K9 teams

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Police Department introduced three new K9 teams to the community on Tuesday.
According to EPD, the new teams will soon be hitting the streets after finishing an extensive 10-week long training course.
The K9 handlers and their four-legged partners trained together on obedience, agility, evidence search, suspect search/apprehension and detection work.
Two of the new K9 teams introduced on Tuesday are with the Evansville Police Department, and the other team is with Warrick County Sheriff's Office. EPD says Officer Blair and K9 Orkan are assigned to Motor Patrol as a dual-purpose K9 for Narcotics Detection and Criminal Apprehension, while Detective Keen and K9 Boomer are assigned to Hit & Run as an Explosive Detector K9 and Non-Criminal Tracking.
In Warrick County, Deputy Wester and K9 Jinx are assigned to Motor Patrol as a dual-purpose K9 for Narcotics Detection and Criminal Apprehension for Warrick County.