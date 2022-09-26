Evansville Police Department K9 teams participate in national competition

The Evansville Police Department says several of its K9 teams recently participated in a national competition.
The department says its K9 teams competed against the best in the nation in several different categories at the 2022 United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) National Trials.
Competitive categories at the event included Obedience, Agility, Suspect Search, Evidence Search, and Apprehension Work.
Here's how EPD's K9 teams performed:
- Officer J. Reidford and his partner, K9 Taro, placed 17th overall and 4th in combined search work (Suspect & Evidence Search)
- Officer J Reidford and K9 Taro along with Sergeant C Offerman and K9 Cash had perfect scores on Evidence Search
- Officer Montgomery and K9 Doc were less than one point away from a perfect Suspect Search score
The competition was held from Sept. 18 through Sept. 23 in Valdosta, Georgia.