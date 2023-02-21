Evansville Police Department kicking off spring edition of Citizen's Academy

The Evansville Police Department is back with its latest "Citizen's Academy."
The department's spring Citizen's Academy kicks off on Feb. 21, and runs through May 16.
Each Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., anyone ages 15 and up can attend the free program at the CK Newsome Center on Walnut Street in Evansville.
EPD says the program offers a chance to learn all about the department's inner workings, in hopes to create better understanding and communication between citizens and police.
The 12-week Citizen's Academy includes presentations from EPD's S.W.A.T. Team, Horse Patrol, Viper Unit, Sex Crimes Unit, Narcotics Unit, and much much more.
Anyone interested in the Academy is asked to enroll on evansvillepolice.com/citizens-academy.