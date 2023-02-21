Evansville Police Department kicks off spring edition of Citizen's Academy

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Evansville Police Department kicks off spring edition of Citizen's Academy

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD patch generic

The Evansville Police Department is back with its latest "Citizen's Academy."

The department's spring Citizen's Academy kicks off on Feb. 21, and runs through May 16. 

Each Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., anyone ages 15 and up can attend the free program at the CK Newsome Center on Walnut Street in Evansville.

EPD says the program offers a chance to learn all about the department's inner workings, in hopes to create better understanding and communication between citizens and police.

The 12-week Citizen's Academy includes presentations from EPD's S.W.A.T. Team, Horse Patrol, Viper Unit, Sex Crimes Unit, Narcotics Unit, and much much more.

Anyone interested in the Academy is asked to enroll on evansvillepolice.com/citizens-academy.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you