Evansville Police Department names officers involved in recent shootings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Police Department released the names of officers who were involved in two recent shootings on Wednesday.
The first shooting happened back on May 9 on East Indiana Street. EPD said that officers shot Kody Schaum after he pulled a gun on them. Officials said that Schaum would be facing attempted murder charges, but as of last check he hasn't been released from the hospital and booked into jail.
The officers involved in that incident were Officer Jaylan Hyneman and Officer Taz Cassidy, according to EPD. Hyneman joined the department in March 2021 while Cassidy was hired in January 2020. Both are assigned to EPD motor patrol.
The second shooting that happened recently was on May 17 at the Sunoco gas station on the corner of North Heidelbach Avenue and East Louisiana Street. EPD said that officers opened fire on a wanted man who had an active warrant, after he opened his car door and revealed a handgun. No one was injured in the incident, but Samuel Curry was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
The officers involved in that shooting were Officer Cole Miles and Detective John Montgomery. Miles joined EPD in January 2020 and is assigned to EPD motor patrol, while Detective Montgomery joined EPD back in 2008, and works with the drug task force.
All of the officers involved in both incidents have since returned to duty after completing a standard three-day administrative leave, which is standard protocol.