 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

A cold front will move through the quad-state region tonight
bringing a much cooler airmass to the area for Friday. North
winds may keep temperatures too warm Friday night and Saturday
morning for widespread frost, but if it occurs it will be most
likely along and north of a line from Poplar Bluff to
Madisonville.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Evansville Police Department says missing teen has been found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing 16-year-old Tyler William Dennison (EPD photo)

Missing 16-year-old Tyler William Dennison (EPD photo)

Update 1:15 p.m. CT: 

Police say the missing teen has been found safe.

Original Story:

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the community's help in the search for a missing teenager.

A Thursday morning news release from the department says the search is for 16-year-old Tyler William Dennison.

EPD says Dennison was reported missing on Sept. 19, 2022. They say he was last seen in the area of North Garvin Street and East Virginia Street.

Dennison is described as being about 5' 5'' tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the missing teen's whereabouts should call EPD at 812-436-7906.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you