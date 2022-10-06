Evansville Police Department says missing teen has been found safe

Update 1:15 p.m. CT:
Police say the missing teen has been found safe.
Original Story:
The Evansville Police Department is asking for the community's help in the search for a missing teenager.
A Thursday morning news release from the department says the search is for 16-year-old Tyler William Dennison.
EPD says Dennison was reported missing on Sept. 19, 2022. They say he was last seen in the area of North Garvin Street and East Virginia Street.
Dennison is described as being about 5' 5'' tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the missing teen's whereabouts should call EPD at 812-436-7906.