Evansville Police Department swears in two new officers

The Evansville Police Department swore its two newest officers in on Wednesday morning.
The department says Derek Mitchell and Bryant Fletcher were both sworn in as EPD Officers on Wednesday.
Mitchell is a 22-year-old Santa Claus native, who graduated from Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City. EPD says he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Health Science, with Distinction, from Indiana University with a major in Safety and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Criminal Justice and Public Safety. They say he's also a 2022 graduate of the Indiana University Police Academy and is transferring laterally to the Evansville Police Department from that agency.
According to EPD, Fletcher is a 26-year-old who's originally from Manassas, Virginia. He graduated from Henderson County High School in Henderson, Kentucky, and is currently studying Criminal Justice through Southern New Hampshire University. EPD says Fletcher also has prior experience in both Law Enforcement and Professional Security Services and is a 2019 Law Enforcement Basic Training graduate and 2020 Crisis Intervention Team graduate of Kentucky’s Department of Criminal Justice Training.