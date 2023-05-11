Evansville Police Department using new software to recruit officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — New software is being used by the Evansville Police Department to bring in new recruits.
EPD says that financial assistance from the Evansville Police Foundation helped the department start using the new recruitment software "Interview Now."
The software is used to connect interested candidates with recruiters in real-time through text message.
If someone's interested in speaking with a recruiter, they can simply text "JoinEPD" to 812-624-6738.
You can also go to EPD's website homepage, and fill out the short form to get in touch with a recruiter.
EPD has 11 members on its recruitment team who have access to the software, and the department says it's already seeing positive results.