Evansville Police Department's newest K9 Officer makes appearance at Fall Festival

The Evansville Police Department's newest four-legged member is making his debut on West Franklin Street.
The department said Wednesday that K9 Officer Boomer was getting a good feel for Evansville by attending his first West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
EPD says that once his training is complete, K9 Boomer will be the department's Explosive Detector dog.
Members of the police department will be present at the Fall Festival through the remainder of the annual event.
