Evansville Police Dept. joins initiative aimed at improving representation of women in law enforcement

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west highways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&