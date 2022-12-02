 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Evansville Police Dept. joins initiative aimed at improving representation of women in law enforcement

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Police Department generic EPD

The Evansville Police Department has joined a new initiative aimed at improving the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

EPD officials say the department has joined the "30x30 Pledge" - a series of low and no-cost actions that policing agencies can take to assess the department's current state in regard to gender equity, identify factors that may be driving any disparities, and to develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing.

According to EPD, the Pledge is the foundational effort of the 30x30 Initiative, which is a coalition comprised of police leaders, researchers, and organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experience of women in all ranks of policing across the country.

EPD says the ultimate goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to reach 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030, and to ensure policing agencies are truly a representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves.

"At EPD, we are honored to be among the first in the nation to make this critical commitment, and we look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority," a statement from EPD says. 

Currently, more than 230 agencies have signed the 30x30 Pledge.

To learn more about the 30x30 Pledge and the 30x30 Initiative, you can visit 30x30initiative.org.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices