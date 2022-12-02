Evansville Police Dept. joins initiative aimed at improving representation of women in law enforcement

The Evansville Police Department has joined a new initiative aimed at improving the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.
EPD officials say the department has joined the "30x30 Pledge" - a series of low and no-cost actions that policing agencies can take to assess the department's current state in regard to gender equity, identify factors that may be driving any disparities, and to develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing.
According to EPD, the Pledge is the foundational effort of the 30x30 Initiative, which is a coalition comprised of police leaders, researchers, and organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experience of women in all ranks of policing across the country.
EPD says the ultimate goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to reach 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030, and to ensure policing agencies are truly a representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves.
"At EPD, we are honored to be among the first in the nation to make this critical commitment, and we look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority," a statement from EPD says.
Currently, more than 230 agencies have signed the 30x30 Pledge.
To learn more about the 30x30 Pledge and the 30x30 Initiative, you can visit 30x30initiative.org.