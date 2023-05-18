 Skip to main content
Evansville Police Detective joins local bicycle club for annual 'Ride of Silence'

EPD Detective Jack Spencer escorts the Evansville Bicycle Club during the annual Ride of Silence on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A detective with the Evansville Police Department joined a local bicycle club for an annual commemorative ride on Wednesday.

EPD says Detective Jack Spencer was able to escort the Evansville Bicycle Club on Wednesday as they participated in the annual "Ride of Silence."

The Ride of Silence is an annual international bicycle ride that commemorates cyclists who have been killed or injured, according to EPD.

The annual ride helps raise awareness about the dangers the cyclists face on the roads.

EPD says the ride is 9 miles long at 12 mph, and that there's no talking during the ride.

The group in Evansville began and ended their ride at the Evansville State Hospital.

