Evansville Police investigating hit-and-run after vehicle wrecked and abandoned near riverfront

EPD cruiser generic

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers say they were called to a hit-and-run in the area of Northwest Riverside Drive and Goodsell Street near the riverfront around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to EPD, arriving officers found a vehicle that had been wrecked and abandoned after being driven up onto the curb into a tree.

A witness talked to officers and said that after the crash, they saw a man and woman get out of the vehicle and into a dark colored SUV before leaving.

Police say they completed a report and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

No other information was immediately released.

