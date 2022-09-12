Evansville Police investigating hit-and-run after vehicle wrecked and abandoned near riverfront

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened early Sunday morning.
Officers say they were called to a hit-and-run in the area of Northwest Riverside Drive and Goodsell Street near the riverfront around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to EPD, arriving officers found a vehicle that had been wrecked and abandoned after being driven up onto the curb into a tree.
A witness talked to officers and said that after the crash, they saw a man and woman get out of the vehicle and into a dark colored SUV before leaving.
Police say they completed a report and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
No other information was immediately released.