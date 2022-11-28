Evansville Police K9 retires after 9 years of service

A K9 Officer with the Evansville Police Department has retired after nearly a decade of service to the community.
The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association says that EPD K9 Bohdan officially retired last week after serving the Evansville community for the past nine years.
According to SIPCA, K9 Bohdan had assisted in more than 70 criminal apprehensions, and has recovered more than $1 million in illegal drugs during his service. They say he's also competed in numerous dog trials and has even won “Top Dog” at the USPCA Region 5 Mini Dog Trials.
In his retirement, K9 Bohdan will live with his handler Officer Jeremy Matthews.