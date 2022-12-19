 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville Police looking for missing man who never came home from work

  • Updated
  • 0
Police looking for missing man

Police say they're looking for 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert, shown here

Police are looking for a man who reportedly never made it home from work.

The Evansville Police Department sent out the alert on Monday, and said it was looking for 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert.

According to EPD, Colbert was reported missing on Dec. 10. 

EPD says the last time Colbert's family talked to him was via text message on Dec. 9, but that he never came home from work.

Colbert works in Princeton, and authorities say that the Princeton Police Department is also aware of his missing status.

Police describe Colbert as a black man with a skinny build, standing about 5-feet 10-inches tall. They say Colbert has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, and drives a plum colored Toyota Avalon.

Photo of missing man's vehicle via EPD

Photo of missing man's vehicle via EPD

If you have any information regarding Colbert's whereabouts, please contact the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you