Evansville Police mourning the loss of K9 Taro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police are feeling the loss of one of their own.
The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. announced the loss of EPD K9 Taro.
According to the Evansville Police, Taro was rushed to the All Pet Emergency Clinic on Saturday night. EPD officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies blocked off intersections so Taro could get to the clinic as soon as possible.
EPD says they tried life-saving measures, but Taro passed away.
Taro started protecting the Evansville community in September 2021 along with his handler, Officer Reidford.
The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. said, 'The two created an incredible team with many accomplishments together through K9 trials & criminal apprehensions.'
Taro won 1st place in the USPCA Region 5 PD Trials last year in Middletown, OH, and again last month in Evansville, EPD says.
Taro will be laid to rest at the K9 Cemetery at the FOP Pal Camp.