Evansville Police respond to shooting incident on East Illinois Street

  • Updated
Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Monday afternoon.

According to EPD, officers are investigating a shots-fired incident at a home in the area of East Illinois Street and North Harlan Avenue.

The call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, and police said that a "possible subject" was still inside the residence.

Our 44News crew at the scene said they saw one person being taken into custody.

The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time.

