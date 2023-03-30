Evansville Police stepping up patrols as students head back from spring break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Police Department is cracking down on school bus and school zone violations over the next few weeks.
EPD says drivers may notice the increased patrols as students are heading back to class from spring break.
In addition to stop-arm violations, officers will also be working to prevent speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.
The department joins more than 200 police agencies across the state in the initiative, for the back-to-school "Stop Arm Violation Enforcement" campaign – better known as "SAVE."
EPD says that thousands of bus drivers who participated in a one-day observational survey counted 2,041 stop-arm violations in Indiana. That one-day total, when multiplied by the number of school days, adds up to a potential 367,380 violations throughout the school year.
Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A Infraction. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to 1 year for the second.