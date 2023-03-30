Evansville Police stepping up patrols as students head back from spring break

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh and Mount Vernon will fall below flood
by tomorrow afternoon, and crests are expected J.T Myers,
Shawneetown, Olmsted and Cairo by tonight.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 20.3 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh and Mount Vernon will fall below flood
by tomorrow afternoon, and crests are expected J.T Myers,
Shawneetown, Olmsted and Cairo by tonight.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 24.5 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Evansville Police stepping up patrols as students head back from spring break

  • Updated
  • 0
school bus student

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Police Department is cracking down on school bus and school zone violations over the next few weeks.

EPD says drivers may notice the increased patrols as students are heading back to class from spring break.

In addition to stop-arm violations, officers will also be working to prevent speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.

The department joins more than 200 police agencies across the state in the initiative, for the back-to-school "Stop Arm Violation Enforcement" campaign – better known as "SAVE."

EPD says that thousands of bus drivers who participated in a one-day observational survey counted 2,041 stop-arm violations in Indiana. That one-day total, when multiplied by the number of school days, adds up to a potential 367,380 violations throughout the school year.

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A Infraction. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to 1 year for the second.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you