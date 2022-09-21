 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 expected today...

One more day of record heat is expected across the quad-state
region today. Heat index values in the late morning and afternoon
will reach 100 to 105 degrees. Take extra precautions if you work
or spend time outside. A significant cooldown will arrive tonight
as a cold front moves through the region.

Evansville Police still looking for woman more than a month after her disappearance

  • Updated
  • 0

The Evansville Police Department is asking the community for help in its continued search for 24-year-old Andi Wagner, who has been missing since August.

On Wednesday, EPD said it was still looking for Wagner after she was reported missing by family on Aug. 12.

According to EPD, the last time Wagner's family heard from her was Aug. 6 via text message.

Family searching for missing woman Andi Wagner

Wagner is described as a white female,5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. EPD says she was last seen wearing an orange tank top and jeans.

EPD says Wagner is homeless but has a history of staying in surrounding towns such as Oakland City and Newburgh, and that she also goes by the name of Andi Blair.

Anyone with information on Wagner's whereabouts should call 812-436-7979.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you