...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Evansville Police warn of controlled substance being sold at local stores, gas stations

  Updated
  • 0
Examples of products containing "Tianeptine"

Examples of products containing "Tianeptine" (Evansville Police Department photo)

The Evansville Police Department is trying to get a potentially dangerous drug off the shelves of local stores.

On Friday, EPD said that the drug "Tianeptine" became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana back in March, making it illegal to sell or possess.

Police say they discovered that the drug was being sold at local gas stations, smoke shops, and convenience stores as dietary supplements under product names like "Za Za," "Tianaa," and "Pegasus," not knowing that the products were illegal.

EPD Pegasus photo

EPD photo

EPD says local businesses were notified Thursday that the products are illegal and must be removed from shelves immediately, as anyone that possesses or sells Tianeptine or products that contain Tianeptine in Indiana is subject to criminal prosecution.

EPD says that a follow-up detail has been planned to make sure that businesses are no longer selling the product and complying with the law.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, Tianeptine isn't FDA approved for any medical use in the United States. The FDA also says that products containing the drug are linked to serious harm, overdose, and even death.

