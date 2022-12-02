Evansville Police warn of controlled substance being sold at local stores, gas stations

The Evansville Police Department is trying to get a potentially dangerous drug off the shelves of local stores.
On Friday, EPD said that the drug "Tianeptine" became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana back in March, making it illegal to sell or possess.
Police say they discovered that the drug was being sold at local gas stations, smoke shops, and convenience stores as dietary supplements under product names like "Za Za," "Tianaa," and "Pegasus," not knowing that the products were illegal.
EPD says local businesses were notified Thursday that the products are illegal and must be removed from shelves immediately, as anyone that possesses or sells Tianeptine or products that contain Tianeptine in Indiana is subject to criminal prosecution.
EPD says that a follow-up detail has been planned to make sure that businesses are no longer selling the product and complying with the law.
According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, Tianeptine isn't FDA approved for any medical use in the United States. The FDA also says that products containing the drug are linked to serious harm, overdose, and even death.