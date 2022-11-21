Evansville Police warn shoppers of uptick in thefts during the holidays

With the holiday season here, authorities in Evansville, Indiana are warning of an uptick in shoppers being targeted by thieves.
A new warning from the Evansville Police Department issued Monday says that thefts of wallets and credit cards have recently increased with more people out shopping for the holidays.
EPD says these crimes can be conducted by travelling criminal crews, who work in groups to distract shoppers before stealing their belongings.
Police say that after stealing things like credit cards, the thieves can immediately head to another store to spend thousands on gift cards before leaving town, or even departing the country.
EPD says it's working closely with local stores and multiple federal agencies to prevent and resolve thefts like these, but that the best first line of defense is to keep a close eye on your personal belongings while shopping.
If you find your wallet or cards have been stolen, EPD says you should immediately freeze your accounts and call 911.