Evansville Police warning trailer owners after multiple thefts

Authorities are trying to find the vehicle shown here in connection to multiple trailer thefts.
The Evansville Police Department says it's looking into the thefts with the Warrick County Sherriff's Office. They say the photographed 1999-2006 GMC Yukon has been involved in multiple thefts, and that it could have ties to Kentucky.
According to EPD, the suspect in the investigation is a white male who's often shirtless and wearing a ski mask.
They say the suspect vehicle has a basketball-sized dent on the back passenger-side split door. They say the vehicle has also been seen with both factory stock and after market rims/wheels.
Police say anyone who owns trailers should keep them secure and consider attaching low-cost GPS tracking devices to them.
Anyone with information on the vehicle should call the EPD Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967 or 812-436-7991.