Evansville preparing to open city pools for the summer season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The City of Evansville is getting ready to open up its pools to the public for the summer season.
The Parks Department will be opening up Hartke Pool, Helfrich Pool, Lorraine Pool, Mosby Pool, and Rochelle-Landers Pool starting on Saturday, June 3.
Each pool will have its own hours and pricing.
All city pools are closed on Mondays. Mosby (Howell) and Rochelle-Landers pools will be open Tuesday through Sunday, and Lorraine Pool will be open Tuesday through Friday.
As for Helfrich Pool, it will be open daily, but for swim team practice only.
You can find individual pool hours, admission, features, swim team, and rental information by visiting the City of Evansville's website.