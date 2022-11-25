Evansville priest reinstated after sexual misconduct accusation deemed unfounded, Diocese says

A local priest has been returned to public ministry after previously being put on administrative leave due to allegations of sexual misconduct, the Catholic Diocese of Evansville announced Friday.
A statement from the Diocese says that Father Bernie Etienne has been returned to public ministry by Bishop Joseph M. Siegel following the completion of a thorough investigation.
Earlier this year, Father Bernie was put on administrative leave after being accused of sexual misconduct in an incident that was alleged to have happened more than 20 years ago. As part of that announcement, the public was encouraged to come forward with relevant information, but the Diocese says that no other allegations against Father Bernie were received.
The Diocese says that a private investigator interviewed 22 people following the claim of misconduct, including Father Bernie, also thoroughly reviewing all evidence available. They say the investigator ultimately determined that the accusation wasn't credible.
After receiving the investigator's report, the Diocese says the Review Board unanimously approved Father Bernie's reinstatement to public ministry.