Evansville Rally's using AI voice ordering automation in drive-thru

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — As technology continues to advance, it's being put to use in more and more ways.
Right here in Evansville, one restaurant is using Artificial Intelligence, or "AI," in its drive-thru ordering system.
If you've been by recently, you may have noticed that the Rally's on East Virginia Street is using AI voice ordering automation to let customers order their food.
44News reached out to corporate officials with Checkers & Rally's, who told us that AI is currently being used in hundreds of restaurants around the nation.
“In 2022, Checkers & Rally’s became the first large concept to implement the use of A.I. voice ordering automation at the drive-thru nationwide. As of today, the A.I. is present in about 350 of our restaurants, including the Virginia Street location in Evansville, IN. We have had many franchisees opt-in to roll out the technology at their stores, and our goal is to install A.I. at our more than 240 corporate stores, while offering our franchise system the opportunity to continue to do so as well," the statement from Checkers & Rally's says in part.
The statement from the Company goes on to say the technology has an accuracy of 96%, and that it focuses on speed and convenience for guests while making team members jobs easier and more enjoyable.