Evansville receiving nearly $1M in funds for road projects

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced a large amount of funding going towards road projects around the city on Wednesday.
According to Mayor Winnecke's announcement, the City of Evansville will receive $987,405 in state matching funds for the projects.
Roads that will benefit from the funding include Claremont Avenue, North Green River Road, North Stockwell Road, Newburgh Road, South Green River Road, SE 3rd Street, and Telephone Road.
The mayor's office says Evansville was among 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties receiving more than $119 million in combined funds through the Community Crossings Initiative, a component of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's Next Level Roads program administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
“We're appreciative of our partnership with Governor Holcomb and INDOT,” said Mayor Winnecke. “Half of our City Engineer’s Office 2023 Street Paving Program will be funded thanks to Community Crossings.”
Since its start in 2016, the City has received $2.7 million through the initiative.