Evansville recycling collections suspended for an additional week

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) say that recycling collection services have been suspended for an additional week.
The utility said Tuesday that recycling collection services had been paused due to equipment problems.
EWSU says that pause has now been extended.
Recycling collections are expected to resume for Week B on Monday, Sept. 12. Recycling collections for week A will now resume on Monday, Sept. 19.
EWSU says that effort to secure replacement parts for the damaged equipment before the Labor Day weekend proved unsuccessful.
Any Evansville resident who needs an alternative for depositing their recyclables can take them to the Laubscher Meadows Convenience Center from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday