Evansville Regional Airport hosting Red Cross blood drive

The Evansville Regional Airport is partnering up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive this month.
The blood drive is being held on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event's happening as part of Celebrating Red Cross Month. Over the past few weeks, they have held an employee CPR training and a Red Cross-themed story time.
To schedule a timeslot at the blood drive, just visit redcrossblood.org, search zip code "47725," and select the Evansville Regional Airport location.
The airport is located at 7801 Bussing Dr. in Evansville.