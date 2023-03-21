 Skip to main content
Evansville Regional Airport hosting Red Cross blood drive

The Evansville Regional Airport is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.

The blood drive is being held on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event's happening as part of Celebrating Red Cross Month. Over the past few weeks, they have held an employee CPR training and a Red Cross-themed story time.

To schedule a timeslot at the blood drive, just visit redcrossblood.org, search zip code "47725," and select the Evansville Regional Airport location.

The airport is located at 7801 Bussing Dr. in Evansville.

