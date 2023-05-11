Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show returning to Vanderburgh 4-H Center on Saturday

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Reptile enthusiasts may want to know about an upcoming show in Evansville.
The Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show will be back at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center on Saturday, May 13.
It's happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, but kids ages 4 and below can get in for free.
Organizers say the event is family friendly, and invite community members to come out and see reptiles, pet supplies, and more.
Several Hadi Shrine Clowns will also be at the show making balloon animals.
The Vanderburgh 4-H Center is located at 201 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd.