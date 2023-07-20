Evansville Rescue Mission in desperate need of bottled water donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An organization that offers services to homeless individuals in the city of Evansville is in need of the public's help.
Officials with the Evansville Rescue Mission say the organization is in urgent need of bottled water donations.
With hot temperatures outside, ERM says it's running extremely low on bottled water for the community.
A post from the organization says ERM goes through three to four cases of bottled water per day.
Anyone who's able to donate to the ERM's cause is asked to drop off bottled waters at 500 E. Walnut St.