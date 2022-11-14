Evansville Rescue Mission in need of food donations ahead of annual 'Gobbler Gathering'

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the Evansville Rescue Mission is trying to help make sure everyone has a holiday meal.
The rescue mission will be hosting its annual "Gobbler Gathering" event on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Old National Events Plaza, supplying turkeys and other food items to community members in need.
Ahead of the event, the ERM says it's in need of food donations, specifically Jiffy cornbread mix, boxed stuffing, and canned corn.
While ERM was originally planning to distribute 1,500 boxes for Gobbler Gathering, officials say they'll now be distributing 2,000 boxes, further increasing the need for food donations.
The ERM is located at 500 E. Walnut St. in Evansville.