Evansville Rescue Mission looking for donations to meet demand for bottled water

The Evansville Rescue Mission (ERM) is calling on the community to help fill the need for bottled waters.
Officials at the rescue mission say they've been distributing hundreds of bottled waters each day due to the excessive heat that's recently been sweeping the Tri-State area.
The rescue mission says it's now trying to refill its supply by ordering several pallets of waters, which can be quite costly.
A statement from the rescue mission says an order for the bottled waters will be placed later this week.
ERM President and CEO Tracy Gorman says he hopes for the mission to raise $1,000 this week exclusively to order the waters.
Those interested in making a donation can find more information on the ERM Facebook page or website at evansvillerescuemission.org.