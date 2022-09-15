Evansville Rescue Mission to hold 'Gobbler Gathering' food giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and the Evansville Rescue Mission is already preparing for their "Gobbler Gathering."
The event will take place Tuesday, November 22nd at the Old National Events Plaza.
This year, Evansville Rescue Mission hopes to distribute 1,500 70-pound food boxes to families in need from all across the Tri-State.
Organizers say they are already starting to buy turkeys, approximately $40,000 worth.
ERM is looking for sponsors to help with the cost.
Evansville Rescue Mission has stood as a beacon in the River City to those looking for vital services for survival, and for those looking for a place to serve.