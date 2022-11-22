Evansville Rescue Mission's 101st annual 'Gobbler Gathering' happening Tuesday

The Evansville Rescue Mission's 101st "Gobbler Gathering" event is kicking off in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday.
The annual Thanksgiving food basket giveaway for Tri-State families is happening at the Old National Events Plaza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with distribution services being held at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
The rescue mission says it's expecting thousands of families to attend the services to hear a message of hope and receive a food basked filled with items like a frozen 10-13 pound turkey, bagged potatoes, bagged onions, fresh celery, a loaf of bread, canned corn/green beans/peas/chicken broth/yams/, stuffing mix, cake mix, Jiffy cornbread mix, and macaroni & cheese. ERM says it expects to give away more than 140,000 pounds of food.
In addition to all that food, community volunteers will also be handing out coats and accessories to any child who may be in need of warm clothing during the Gobbler Gathering event.
You can head to this year's Gobbler Gathering at the Old National Events Plaza at 715 Locust Street in Evansville.