Evansville Rescue Mission's new coffee shop set to open Monday

The Evansville Rescue Mission is ready to welcome guests to its new coffee shop on Monday.

At 7 a.m. on Monday, the rescue mission will officially open its new coffee shop, "Mission Grounds."

The coffee shop is adjacent to the Evansville Rescue Mission's new thrift store at Washington Square Mall, which had its grand opening in June.

ERM says the new coffee shop will feature a full-service coffee menu, as well as freshly-made Bundt muffins baked daily.

The coffee shop will also offer reservable space for groups and meetings. with seating available both inside the mall and outside on the patio featuring umbrella-covered tables.

After its official opening Monday, Mission Ground's hours of operations will be Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The proceeds from sales at both Mission Grounds and The Thrift Store are used locally by the ERM to provide food, shelter, and programming to homeless and less-fortunate clients and guests.

Both Mission Grounds and The Thrift Store have outside entrances facing South Green River Road.