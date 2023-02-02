Evansville restaurant donating 10% of Thursday's proceeds to Walmart shooting victim

An Evansville restaurant is raising funds Thursday for the woman who was seriously injured in the active shooter incident at the Walmart on the city's west side.
Ghost Quesadilla West says it will donate 10% of all proceeds from the day Thursday to Amber Cook as she continues to heal following the shooting.
"Everyone come out as a community and help raise money for Amber Cook!" a post from Ghost Quesadilla West says. "You never expect the unexpected until it happens, so lets come together as one and help support Amber!"
Cook's family told us that she was undergoing multiple surgeries after the attack at the west side Walmart store, where she was shot in the face by a former coworker, Ronald Mosley II.
Mosley was killed in a shootout with officers after entering the store with a handgun and opening fire.
Ghost Quesadilla West is open until 11 p.m. at 5501 Pearl Dr. in Evansville.