Evansville restaurant owner sentenced for undocumented workers, money laundering

Federal officials say an Evansville restaurant owner and his place of business have been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to transporting and harboring undocumented workers and money laundering.
According to the US Department of Justice, 55-year-old Kent Dam, who owns and operates Gracie's Chinese Cuisine in Evansville with his wife, was sentenced to time served in federal court. He was also ordered to pay a $35,000 fine and forfeit his 2017 Toyota Tundra truck, which he used to transport undocumented workers in.
Authorities say Gracie's Chinese Cuisine also pleaded guilty to unlawful employment of undocumented workers, and received two years’ probation and a $15,000 fine.
Court documents say that Homeland Security Investigations began looking into operations at Gracie's back in June of 2020 as part of an ongoing multi-state investigation into the smuggling, transporting, harboring and employment of undocumented workers.
Officials say that agents were told that a a human smuggler was facilitating the exploitation of undocumented laborers by delivering them to businesses.
"On multiple occasions, the smuggler drove the undocumented workers from another state to Gracie Chinese Cuisine’s and to two residences owned by Dam on West Wortman Road in Evansville. Dam and his wife personally paid the smuggler for delivering workers to the West Wortman Road residences," the justice department's Wednesday news release says.
The news release says that surveillance of the restaurant showed and Dam's two residences showed Dam regularly drive from his primary residence to the home on West Wortman Road and pick up four to six people, before going to Gracie's. At the restaurant, they say Dam and the workers would go in through the back door, and that Dam would drive them back to the home on Wortman Road.
In October 2021, the justice department says Dam's vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation with five passengers inside, none of whom were lawfully present in the United States.
The justice department says that the all the passengers said they had been working in the kitchen at Gracie's and that they lived at the home on Wortman Road. They said that Dam did not ask them to complete the standard employment forms regarding citizenship and taxes. Some claimed that they did not even have to show Dam identification to get a job. Two of the workers stated that they were brought to Dam’s restaurant by a smuggler.
“The defendant paid for smuggled, undocumented workers to exploit in furtherance of his own greed,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “This prosecution and sentence demonstrate that the Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to ensure that those who unlawfully exploit trafficked persons are held accountable.”
“This individual exploited undocumented workers to enrich himself,” said Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell of IRS-CI’s Chicago Field Office. “Today’s sentencing is a critical reminder that there are consequences for human trafficking and money laundering.”
You can see the full news release on this case by visiting justice.gov.