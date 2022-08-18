Evansville restaurant releases statement after employees accused of child neglect

An Evansville, Indiana restaurant has issued a public statement after two of its employees were accused of child neglect.

As reported on Wednesday, two individuals were arrested on charges of neglect after someone called 911 and said they saw a small child left alone in a vehicle while getting food at the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant in Evansville.

Police responded to the scene and said that 26-year-old Dylan Skaggs and 23-year-old Madison Costello were arrested in connection to the investigation.

When police spoke to a manager at the restaurant, they say the manager told them that Skaggs and Costello had left the child in the vehicle before, and that another employee had been fired by another manage for saying something about it.

A statement posted Thursday by Mister B's Pizza & Wings Evansville on Facebook says that the accused employees have always been kept scheduled on alternate shifts, and that the business would never condone any form of child endangerment.

Additionally, the statement says that no employee has ever been terminated for whistleblowing, and that the reported comments related to wrongful termination are false.

The statement goes on to say that steps will be taken to prevent any situation like this from happening again.

You can see the full statement from the Mister B's Pizza & Wings Evansville Facebook page below.