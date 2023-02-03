Evansville restaurant unveils new server robot

The owners of an Evansville seafood restaurant have added a high-tech member to their staff.
Catfish Willy's Seafood & Comfort Cuisine recently unveiled the area's first serving robot.
The owners say they had too allow the machine to map out the restaurant, as it will help carry plates full of food to customers around the dining area.
We're told that no human jobs were cut with the addition of the automated employee, and that the robot is designed to help carry the weight of those already on staff.
You can see the robot in action at Catfish Willy's location on East Virginia Street in Evansville.