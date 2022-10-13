 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Evansville Retired Teacher's Association celebrates 60th Anniversary

  • Updated
  • 0
ERTA celebrates 60th Anniversary

The Evansville Retired Teachers Association are celebrating their 60th Anniversary. The Evansville chapter was recently honored at the Indiana Retired Teachers Association as one of the oldest chapters in the state.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke presented a proclamation, naming October 13th 2022 Evansville Retired Teacher's Association 60th Anniversary Day.

In October, 1962, a group of EVSC teachers in Evansville initially formed a Retired Teacher social group to renew friendships during their teaching years.

60 years later, the group has almost 300 members and continues to meet regularly.

The group also volunteers their time and financial resources to various non-profit community organizations such as Teacher Locker, Frog Follies, Tri-State Food Bank, Hangers, and the Salvation Army Stuff the Bus initiative.

The Evansville Retired Teachers website and the Evansville Retired Teachers Facebook page provides examples of our programs and our work in the community.