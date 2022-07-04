Evansville road closing through October while crews work on flood gate structure

Drivers in the downtown Evansville area should be aware of a lengthy road closure that's starting Tuesday.
Starting Tuesday, July 5, and continuing through Monday, Oct. 31, Shawnee Drive will be closed between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Sunset Avenue.
The road closure will allow crews to work on a flood gate structure on Bee Slough, which is the concrete-lined, uncovered ditch that runs 1.1 miles along Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Officials say the project will prevent water backflow from the Ohio River during high ride events that can lead to stagnate, standing water issues.
