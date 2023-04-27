Evansville’s Habitat for Humanity unveils newest addition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Habitat for Humanity in Evansville had an unveiling today on a new home, making this the organization's 575th home they’ve built.
This Habitat for Humanity house was built with the help from students from the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center, and over 80 of them joined for the celebration.
44News spoke with SICTC student, John Vu, on his experience on building this home, “My first thoughts were I have to wake up early in the morning, and just it’s kind of tiring and ruling. But eventually I started getting disciplined and I started enjoying this using power tools, hand tools, and like my safety that I learned in my SICTC class. Honestly I started becoming excited to come here and participate in this. This is one of the highlights of my day.”
The students started this build on October 3rd, and was the 3rd home to be built by students from this EVSC school. The SICTC partnership began in 2020, and has been a tremendous benefit to Habitat, allowing the organization to save time and money, and build more houses.
This experience has also given SICTC students the chance to gain real-world construction experience and a chance to serve their community.
44News spoke with Evansville’s Habitat for Humanity Construction Director, Patrick Landry, on the impact these homes have on the community, “Well our program is all about the homeowner and these are so special to us because we know that we’re setting them up to not just own a house but actually be a homeowner. It’s nice that these kids get to see that. It’s a great thing to know that you’re providing safe and affordable housing.”
The unveiling took place at 8:30 this morning with a dedication ceremony. It gave an opportunity for the future Habitat Homeowner to celebrate her new home with many of the students who helped build it.
Habitat for Humanity’s main vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. They want to work towards a vision by building strength, stability, and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing.