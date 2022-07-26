Evansville Salvation Army collecting school supplies through 'Stuff the Bus' campaign

In partnership with several organizations, the Salvation Army of Evansville is planning to collect and donate school supplies through a "Stuff the Bus" event in August.
The Salvation Army says it will be collecting school supplies through the event on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
During the event, flyers detailing needed items will be available along with donation collection boxes outside local Walmart stores on the east and west sides of Evansville, and in Newburgh and Boonville.
After the supplies are collected, the Salvation Army says they'll benefit the EVSC Teacher Locker, eight Warrick County schools, and the Cedar Hall Neighborhood.
The Salvation Army says volunteers are greatly needed.
To Volunteer, follow the link for each Walmart location:
- Westside - https://signup.com/go/JupzsPe
- Eastside - https://signup.com/go/cFHqaPd
- Newburgh - https://signup.com/go/uaLBwvj
- Boonville - https://signup.com/go/CgzzqzO
The Salvation Army says monetary donations can also be made online.